Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.776 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded down C$1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,056. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.96. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$60.00 and a 1-year high of C$110.82.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$736.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.1426612 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 40,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total transaction of C$2,642,825.03. 37.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCA. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$82.36.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

