Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.776 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

CCA stock traded down C$1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$64.64. 254,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,056. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$60.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.96.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$736.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.1426612 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 40,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total value of C$2,642,825.03. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$82.36.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

