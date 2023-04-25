Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,549 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 23,807 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,395. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

