Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $110.38 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010089 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00025400 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

