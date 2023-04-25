Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,860 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.28. 1,567,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,676. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

