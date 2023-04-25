Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases 1,211 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after acquiring an additional 716,860 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 630.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 596,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 965,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after acquiring an additional 361,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Lincoln National Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE LNC traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,700. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $65.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.