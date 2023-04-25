Colony Family Offices LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Stock Down 1.3 %

DFAS traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,323. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86.



The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

