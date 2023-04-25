Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Commvault Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $512,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,873 shares of company stock worth $3,448,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

CVLT stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,919. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.62, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Stories

