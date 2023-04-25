Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Trading Up 3.6%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 32,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 146,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCU. Bank of America raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $841.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

