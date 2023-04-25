Comparing Relx (NYSE:RELX) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Relx and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 1 0 0 2.00 International Money Express 0 0 2 0 3.00

International Money Express has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Relx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A International Money Express 10.48% 42.49% 15.95%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Relx and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Relx has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relx and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $8.55 billion 7.52 $2.02 billion N/A N/A International Money Express $546.80 million 1.68 $57.33 million $1.49 16.91

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Relx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Money Express beats Relx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

