Comparing TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Telecommunications 0 1 0 0 2.00 TIM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TIM has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.43%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. TIM pays out 82.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $11.38 billion 2.77 $1.44 billion N/A N/A TIM $4.17 billion 1.57 $323.63 million $0.64 21.11

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than TIM.

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A TIM 7.87% 7.02% 3.32%

Summary

TIM beats Singapore Telecommunications on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

