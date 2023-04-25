Concentrum Wealth Management Purchases 2,879 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 2.0% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 91,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,064. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

