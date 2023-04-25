Concentrum Wealth Management Purchases 5,566 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.92. 51,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,659. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

