Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 32,407 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 104% compared to the average volume of 15,906 put options.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

XLY stock traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $144.43. 4,241,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day moving average of $141.74. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $176.05.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

