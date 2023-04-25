Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,894 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Credicorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.12. 11,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.78 and its 200 day moving average is $137.51.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.31). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

