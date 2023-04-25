Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,471 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Axon Enterprise comprises 2.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.60. 29,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,180. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 110.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.36.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $18,274,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,599,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,114,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,168.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,005 shares of company stock valued at $59,218,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

