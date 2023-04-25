Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,022 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.