Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,091 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 304,808 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

