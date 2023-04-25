Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,624 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,624 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.5% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,301 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,014,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,099,824. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

