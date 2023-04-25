Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at $160,000. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,192. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.23. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.