CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Announces Earnings Results

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. CoStar Group updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.21-1.24 EPS.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.50. 2,058,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,851. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.35.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 514,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,547,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.