CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.465-2.480 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. CoStar Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.50. 2,061,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,851. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

