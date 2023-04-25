Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 4.1% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,594,000 after purchasing an additional 547,834 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,351,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 449,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 430,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,922,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

