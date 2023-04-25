Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Shares Up 2.3%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 281,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,318,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Creative Medical Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELZ. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter worth $68,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc is a commercial stage biotechnology company which focuses on immunology, urology, neurology and orthopedics using adult stem cell treatments and interrelated regenerative technologies for the treatment of multiple indications. Its products include CaverStem, FemCelz, StemSpine, and ImmCelz.

