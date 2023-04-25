Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 5.3 %

CS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,058,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,064,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,232,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442,369 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,602,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106,960 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after buying an additional 5,081,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,705,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

