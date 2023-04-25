Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.57.

Crocs stock opened at $151.13 on Friday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.89.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

