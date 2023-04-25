CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

CSW Industrials has increased its dividend by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.7 %

CSWI opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.79.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $140,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,584 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $413,410 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

