CV SHOTS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.56 Million (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $0.23 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00230056 USD and is down -23.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

