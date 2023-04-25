David Francis Carroll Sells 48,171 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00.

IVERIC bio Stock Down 2.3 %

ISEE traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.92. 2,786,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,760. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,033,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,537,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 389.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2,142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,361,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,770 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

