DeepOnion Price Up 37% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $3,784.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 37% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00142456 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00067007 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003604 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,914,222 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.