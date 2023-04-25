DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, DEI has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $1,443.91 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00326188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012710 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000720 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.