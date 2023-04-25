Dent One Day Volume Reaches $7.94 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $99.63 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

