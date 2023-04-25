Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $55.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 124.86%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,189,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,716,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,409,000 after buying an additional 970,673 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

