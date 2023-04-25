Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of DVN opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after buying an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after buying an additional 797,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

