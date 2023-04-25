dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.61 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $33.61 million and approximately $1,778.73 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00327238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019239 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000706 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,631,292 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99159902 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,951.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.