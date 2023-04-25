dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $34.13 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003582 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $34.13 million and $1,323.95 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,554,298 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99159902 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,951.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

