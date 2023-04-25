Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Price Tops $1.97 on Major Exchanges

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00007187 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $28.56 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00341472 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.96807279 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

