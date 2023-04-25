Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 755,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.5% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $18,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.