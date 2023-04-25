Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Position Reduced by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,237,000 after buying an additional 2,233,292 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after buying an additional 315,112 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,553,000 after buying an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,669 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 88,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

