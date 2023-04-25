Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Down 6.5%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.67 and last traded at $117.22. 152,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 468,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.41.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $522.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.13.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.