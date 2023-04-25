Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Down 6.5%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.67 and last traded at $117.22. 152,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 468,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.41.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 5.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $522.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.
About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
