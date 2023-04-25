DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.26

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 1195665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,504.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DISH Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

