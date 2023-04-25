Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 3.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $76,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.10. The company had a trading volume of 195,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,612. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.68. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

