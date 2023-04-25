Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PLOW. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

PLOW traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $29.90. 98,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $684.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,416 shares of company stock worth $528,098 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,822,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 256,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 102,409 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 453,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.