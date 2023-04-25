Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PLOW. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Douglas Dynamics Price Performance
PLOW traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $29.90. 98,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $684.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Dynamics
In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,416 shares of company stock worth $528,098 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,822,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 256,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 102,409 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 453,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
