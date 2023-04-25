DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 681.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $54,899,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $45,832,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 45.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,296,000 after acquiring an additional 593,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after acquiring an additional 548,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

