Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 53,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.82. The stock had a trading volume of 677,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,878. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.