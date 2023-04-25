Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($14.11) to GBX 1,240 ($15.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.36) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.86) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,198 ($14.96).

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,160 ($14.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,044.11. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 659.50 ($8.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,292 ($16.14). The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,567.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

Dunelm Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a GBX 55 ($0.69) dividend. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,540.54%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

