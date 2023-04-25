EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BSVO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.72

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BSVO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 141790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.