EAC (EAC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.23

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, EAC has traded up 71.5% against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $27.23 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00321237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012508 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000695 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0300037 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.