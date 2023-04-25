Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $25.90 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $805.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,778,000 after acquiring an additional 77,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,209,000 after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.