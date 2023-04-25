East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Shares of EWBC opened at $53.73 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

